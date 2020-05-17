FIRES IN THE DISTANCE: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Air Not Meant For Us''

|
La formazione death/doom metal Fires in the Distance pubblicherà il secondo e nuovo album Air Not Meant For Us in arrivo nei negozi il 28 aprile 2023 tramite Prosthetic Records. Il disco è stato prodotto, registrato e mixato da Dave Kaminsky mentre il master è stato curato da Ryan Williams.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Harbingers
2. Wisdom of the Falling Leaves
3. Crumbling Pillars of a Tranquil Mind
4. Adrift, Beneath the Listless Waves
5. Psalm of the Merciless
6. Idiopathic Despair
Inoltre è disponibile lil videoclip di Harbingers.