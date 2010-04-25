AXEL RUDI PELL: ascolta l'inedita ''Morning Star'' dalla nuova raccolta ''The Ballads VI''

|
Interagendo con il player seguente è possibile ascoltare Morning Star, brano inedito di Axel Rudi Pell.
Il singolo è contenuto nella nuova raccolta The Ballads VI in pubblicazione il 21 aprile tramite SPV/Steamhammer.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Revelations (new Instrumental)
02. Diamonds And Rust (new Cover version)
03. Morning Star (new song)
04. Dust In The Wind (new Cover version)
05. Hidden Secrets (new Instrumental)
06. Gone With The Wind
07. She´s A Lady
08. Room With A View
09. Fly With Me
10. As Blind As A Fool Can Be
11. I Put A Spell On You
12. Beyond The Light
13. Quarantined 1