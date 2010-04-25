     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

28/02/23
AORTES
Devouring Gloom

01/03/23
GALNERYUS
Between Dread and Valor

02/03/23
XANDRIA
The Wonders Still Awaiting

03/03/23
WITCHTHROAT SERPENT
Trove of Oddities at the Devil`s Driveway

03/03/23
FVZZ POPVLI
III

03/03/23
REDLIGHT KING
In Our Blood

03/03/23
HAKEN
Fauna

03/03/23
PLAGUE BEARER
Summoning Apocalyptic Devastation

03/03/23
ENTHEOS
Time Will Take Us All

03/03/23
FULL OF HELL / PRIMITIVE MAN
Suffocating Hallucination

CONCERTI

25/02/23
GORGOROTH + DOODSWENS
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

25/02/23
BLACK OVER MILAN (day two)
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

27/02/23
LEPROUS + KALANDRA
FABRIQUE - MILANO

03/03/23
EREBOR METAL FEST
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/03/23
KAYO DOT + GUESTS
THE ACADEMY - LEVATA (MN)

10/03/23
ROMA CAPUT DOOM (day one)
DEFRAG - ROMA

11/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

11/03/23
ROMA CAPUT DOOM (day two)
DEFRAG - ROMA

11/03/23
ANCILLOTTI + FIL DI FERRO
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

17/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CAGE - LIVORNO
AXEL RUDI PELL: ascolta l'inedita ''Morning Star'' dalla nuova raccolta ''The Ballads VI''
25/02/2023 - 16:59 (35 letture)

RECENSIONI
74
70
67
66
67
66
70
38
40
70
75
70
70
ARTICOLI
29/05/2018
Intervista
AXEL RUDI PELL
Non vorrei mai essere una one-hit wonder!
21/09/2016
Live Report
AXEL RUDI PELL
Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 17/09/2016
21/12/2015
Intervista
AXEL RUDI PELL
La magia è nell'aria
04/01/2014
Intervista
AXEL RUDI PELL
Una nuova, ignota avventura
10/04/2012
Intervista
AXEL RUDI PELL
La vita? Un percorso di sola andata!
27/09/2011
Intervista
AXEL RUDI PELL
Certe cose non cambiano mai...
25/04/2010
Intervista
AXEL RUDI PELL
Cimieri, pubblico ed i Gods Of Metal perduti...
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/02/2023 - 16:59
AXEL RUDI PELL: ascolta l'inedita ''Morning Star'' dalla nuova raccolta ''The Ballads VI''
12/11/2022 - 10:51
AXEL RUDI PELL: cancellata la data italiana
08/04/2022 - 18:48
AXEL RUDI PELL: online il singolo ''Gone With the Wind''
25/03/2022 - 12:07
AXEL RUDI PELL: ascolta la nuova ''Down On The Streets''
18/02/2022 - 12:13
AXEL RUDI PELL: online il singolo ''Survive''
14/02/2022 - 17:31
AXEL RUDI PELL: slitta al 2023 la data in Italia
31/01/2022 - 15:01
AXEL RUDI PELL: annunciato il nuovo album ''Lost XXIII''
23/07/2021 - 18:28
AXEL RUDI PELL: ascolta il nuovo singolo da ''Diamonds Unlocked II''
26/06/2021 - 22:41
AXEL RUDI PELL: ecco il lyric video di ''There's Only One Way to Rock'' dal nuovo disco di cover
15/05/2021 - 17:05
AXEL RUDI PELL: i dettagli di ''Diamonds Unlocked II''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/02/2023 - 18:24
HENGET: disponibile un brano dal loro prossimo disco
25/02/2023 - 18:17
CRUACHAN: ascolta ''The Witch'' dal nuovo album
25/02/2023 - 18:05
LANKESTER MERRIN: in arrivo a marzo il nuovo album ''Dark Mother Rising''
25/02/2023 - 17:20
MAJESTY: online la titletrack del nuovo album ''Back to Attack''
25/02/2023 - 17:18
HOST: guarda il video di ''Divine Emotion''
25/02/2023 - 17:09
EYE AM: nuova band con membri di Type O Negative, Crowbar e Down
25/02/2023 - 17:06
L.A. GUNS: online il videoclip di ''Shattered Glass''
25/02/2023 - 17:02
LOGICAL TERROR: annunciano il nuovo album ''Sides Of The Unknown'', ascolta un singolo
25/02/2023 - 16:54
BRUJERIA: tre concerti in Italia
25/02/2023 - 08:37
TANKARD: diffuso il video animato di ''Beerbarians''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     