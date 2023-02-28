GRAHAM NASH: i dettagli dell'album solista ‘‘Now’’ e un nuovo singolo

|
Graham Nash, membro fondatore di Hollies e Crosby, Stills & Nash (poi Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), pubblicherà il 19 maggio 2023 il suo nuovo album solista, Now, tramite BMG.
Il disco è stato prodotto dallo stesso Nash e da Todd Caldwell.
Ecco la tracklist dell'uscita:
01. Right Now
02. A Better Life
03. Golden Idol
04. Stars and Stripes
05. Love of Mine
06. Theme From Pastorale
07. In a Dream
08. Stand Up
09. Feels Like Home
10. Buddy's Back
11. Follow Your Heart
12. I Watched It All Come Down
13. When It Comes to You