DREAMYTH: i dettagli del disco di esordio ''Aletheia''

I power metaller spagnoli Dreamyth hanno annunciato per il 14 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite ROCKSHOTS Records, del loro disco di esordio Aletheia.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Odissey, che vede la collaborazione di Eduardo Guilló (Sun of the Dying, Crusade of Bards).
Tracklist:
01. Creatio Ex Nihilo (Intro)
02. Odyssey
03. Aletheia
04. In This Nightmare
05. The Curse Of The Erinyes
06. Dreamland
07. Firelove
08. Fairytale
09. My Delight
10. Down To The Moon
11. In Aeternum (Outro)
12. Cuento De Hadas (Bonus Track)