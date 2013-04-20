LORDI: i dettagli di ''ScreamWriters Guild'' e il singolo ''Thing in the Cage''

|
I Lordi hanno comunicato i dettagli completi del loro nuovo disco in studio, ScreamWriters Guild, in uscita il 31 marzo 2023 tramite Atomic Fire Records.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto sono elencate le tracce che comporranno l'album:
1. Dead Again Jayne
2. SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show
3. Unliving Picture Show
4. Inhumanoid
5. Thing in the Cage
6. Vampyro Fang Club
7. The Bride
8. Lucyfer Prime Evil
9. Scarecrow
10. Lycantropical Island
11. In the Castle of Dracoolove
12. The SCG Awards
13. Heavengeance
14. End Credits
Il nuovo singolo Thing in the Cage è ascoltabile di seguito: