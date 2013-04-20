     
 
03/03/23
MAJESTIES
Vast Reaches Unclaimed

03/03/23
KARDINAL SIN
S.A.L.I.G.I.A.

03/03/23
STARGAZER
Life Will Never Be the Same

03/03/23
HAKEN
Fauna

03/03/23
VILLAGERS OF IOANNINA CITY
Through Space and Time (Alive in Athens 2020)

03/03/23
FVZZ POPVLI
III

03/03/23
WITCHTHROAT SERPENT
Trove of Oddities at the Devil`s Driveway

03/03/23
VISCERA
Carcinogenesis

03/03/23
PLAGUE BEARER
Summoning Apocalyptic Devastation

03/03/23
SORTILEGE
Apocalypso

03/03/23
EREBOR METAL FEST
DRUSO - RANICA (BG)

05/03/23
KAYO DOT + GUESTS
THE ACADEMY - LEVATA (MN)

10/03/23
ROMA CAPUT DOOM (day one)
DEFRAG - ROMA

11/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

11/03/23
ROMA CAPUT DOOM (day two)
DEFRAG - ROMA

11/03/23
ANCILLOTTI + FIL DI FERRO
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

17/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CAGE - LIVORNO

18/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

18/03/23
BURNING TOWER FEAST
BUNKER - TORINO

19/03/23
EPICA + APOCALYPTICA + WHEEL
FABRIQUE - MILANO
LORDI: i dettagli di ''ScreamWriters Guild'' e il singolo ''Thing in the Cage''
03/03/2023 - 12:10 (37 letture)

26/04/2013
Live Report
LORDI + REVERSE GRIP + COLLATERAL DAMAGE
New Age Club, Roncade (TV), 20/04/2013
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/03/2023 - 12:10
02/01/2023 - 10:44
LORDI: ecco i primi dettagli del nuovo disco
21/11/2022 - 12:02
LORDI: firmano con Atomic Fire Records, nuovo album nel 2023
20/09/2022 - 10:21
LORDI: tre concerti in Italia
31/05/2022 - 18:03
LORDI: ecco il nuovo chitarrista
08/05/2022 - 22:48
LORDI: si separano dal chitarrista
26/11/2021 - 20:33
LORDI: la clip di ''Merry Blah Blah Blah''
24/09/2021 - 17:57
LORDI: i dettagli dei sette nuovi album ''Lordiversity'' e il video di ''Abracadaver''
20/08/2021 - 10:14
LORDI: guarda il video di ''Believe Me'' dal nuovo album ''Lordiversity - Superflytrap''
24/02/2020 - 18:35
LORDI: annullate le date di Roma e Firenze del tour
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/03/2023 - 15:32
THE 69 EYES: diffuso il video ufficiale di ''Death Of Darkness''
03/03/2023 - 15:28
ELVENKING: online il singolo ''Bride of Night'' dal nuovo album
03/03/2023 - 15:17
MONSTER OF REZ: i dettagli dell'edizione 2023
03/03/2023 - 15:14
DEMONS DOWN: guarda il video di ''Where Will Our Tears Fall?'' dal disco d'esordio
03/03/2023 - 15:14
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY: i dettagli del nuovo ''1901 | The First Mother'', ascolta un brano
03/03/2023 - 15:08
PHLEBOTOMIZED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Clouds Of Confusion''
03/03/2023 - 15:06
OLD FOREST: online ''Zodiac of War'' dal nuovo album ''Sutwyke''
03/03/2023 - 15:02
DE LA TIERRA: la band con Andreas Kisser torna con ''III'', ascolta ''Depredadores''
03/03/2023 - 15:02
HANGING GARDEN: guarda il video di ''The Garden''
03/03/2023 - 15:00
WITCHTHROAT SERPENT: tutto il nuovo ''Trove of Oddities at the Devil's Driveway'' in streaming
 
