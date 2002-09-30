PHLEBOTOMIZED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Clouds Of Confusion''

La formazione tech death metal Phlebotomized
ha diffuso, attraverso il canale YouTube della Hammerheart Records
, il player per poter ascoltare A Unity Your Messiah Pre claimed
.
Si tratta del secondo singolo del nuovo album Clouds Of Confusion
in pubblicazione il 26 maggio 2023.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. Bury My Heart
2. Alternate Universe
3. Lachrimae
4. Desolate Wasteland
5. Destined to Be Killed
6. Pillar of Fire
7. Bury My Heart Reprise
8. Death Will Hunt You Down
9. A Unity Your Messiah Pre Claimed?
10. Dawn of Simplicity
11. Context Is for Kings (Stupidity and Mankind)
Cliccando qui
è possibile ascoltare Death Will Hunt You Down
.