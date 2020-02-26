ONE DESIRE: pubblicato il live video di ''Through the Fire'' dal prossimo album

|
I melodic rocker finlandesi One Desire hanno annunciato per il 21 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo live album Live with the Shadow Orchestra.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video di Through the Fire.
Tracklist:
CD/LP
01. Never Gonna Stop
02. Apologize
03. Heroes
04. Through The Fire
05. After You’re Gone
06. Rio
07. This Is Where The Heartbreak Begins
08. Shadowman
09. Whenever I’m Dreaming
10. Hurt
11. Buried Alive
DVD/Blu-ray
01. Intro
02. Never Gonna Stop
03. Apologize
04. Heroes
05. Through The Fire
06. After You’re Gone
07. Rio
08. This Is Where The Heartbreak Begins
09. Shadowman
10. Whenever I’m Dreaming
11. Hurt
12. Buried Alive
13. Down And Dirty (credits)