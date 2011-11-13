DEVILDRIVER: annunciano ''Dealing with Demons Vol. II'', ascolta il primo singolo

|
I DevilDriver hanno annunciato Dealing with Demons Vol. II, il loro nuovo album, seguito di Dealing with Demons Vol. I, uscito nel 2020.
Il disco, il primo con il nuovo batterista Davier Pérez, uscirà il 12 maggio 2023 per Napalm Records.
A sinistra la copertina, mentre qui sotto trovate la tracklist:
01. I Have No Pity
02. Mantra
03. Nothing Lasts Forever
04. Summoning
05. Through the Depths
06. Bloodbath
07. It's a Hard Truth
08. If Blood Is Life
09. This Relationship, Broken
Ecco il primo singolo Through the Depths: