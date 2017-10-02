VEIL OF MAYA: i dettagli del nuovo album ''[m]other'' e il singolo ''Red Fur''

La Sumerian Records
pubblicherà in data 12 maggio 2023 il nuovo album dei Veil of Maya
, intitolato [m]other
.
Ecco la tracklist, che include anche i precedenti singoli Godhead
e Synthwave Vegan
(ascoltabili rispettivamente qui
e qui
):01. Tokyo Chainsaw
02. Artificial Dose
03. Godhead
04. [re]connect
05. Red Fur
06. Disco Kill Party
07. Mother Pt 4
08. Synthwave Vegan
09. Lost Creator
10. Death Runner
In fondo alla pagina è possibile ascoltare il terzo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, Red Fur
: