REASONS BEHIND: a maggio esce il nuovo ''Architecture of an Ego''

La band alternative metal italiana dei Reasons Behind pubblicherà Architecture of an Ego, un nuovo disco in studio, tramite Scarlet Records il 26 maggio 2023.
L'album uscirà nei formati CD e digitale e includerà le seguenti canzoni:
1. Zero Dawn
2. The Fall of Human Race
3. A New Breed
4. Into the Break of a Better Day
5. Heart Begins to Break
6. The Phantom Pain
7. Seas of Grey
8. I3 (con Steva dei Deathless Legacy e Grace Darkling dei Nocturna)
9. The Flame Inside
10. Letter to the Last of Us
RImaniamo in attesa del primo singolo tratto dal disco.