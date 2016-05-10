VENEZIA HARDCORE: svelato il bill completo

Dopo le prime informazioni riguardo i giorni e il luogo (qui la notizia
), lo staff del Venezia Hardcore
ha svelato il bill completo del festival disponibile qui di seguito.
Venerdì 19 e sabato 20 maggio 2023
@CS Rivolta
- Marghera (VE)
Via Fratelli Bandiera, 45VENEZIA HARDCOREBONGZILLA
RAEIN
(show speciale con tutto Il n’y a pas de orchestre
) THE SECRET
(show speciale con tutto Solve et Coagula
)ED
(reunion show)3ND7R
ARMA X
BLAIR
CAGED
DE4TH
DIPLOMATICS
ETERNO RITORNO
GREASEBALL
GÜERRA
HIDE
IMPLORE
IF I DIE TODAY
MENAGRAMO
OJNE
OVERCHARGE
JORELIA
QUERCIA
PLAKKAGGIO
REGROWTH
ROUGH TOUCH
SILVER
SLUG CORE
STEGOSAURO
STIGLITZ
STRAIGHT OPPOSITION
THE END OF SIX THOUSAND YEARS
I biglietti in early bird sono già soldout.
Evento Facebook
.