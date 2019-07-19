     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dello split
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

10/03/23
BLACKMORES NIGHT
Shadow of the Moon 25th Anniversary Edition (Reissue)

10/03/23
ISOLE
Anesidora

10/03/23
THE BANISHMENT
Machine and Bone

10/03/23
MARAUDER
Metal Constructions VI

10/03/23
DEMONS DOWN
I Stand

10/03/23
SUICIDE SILENCE
Remember… You Must Die

10/03/23
UNFELLED
Pall of Endless Perdition

10/03/23
DIRGE (IND)
Dirge

10/03/23
MINENWERFER
Feuerwalze

10/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
Dislike to False Meta

CONCERTI

10/03/23
ROMA CAPUT DOOM (day one)
DEFRAG - ROMA

11/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
LARGO VENUE - ROMA

11/03/23
ROMA CAPUT DOOM (day two)
DEFRAG - ROMA

11/03/23
ANCILLOTTI + FIL DI FERRO
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

17/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CAGE - LIVORNO

18/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

18/03/23
BURNING TOWER FEAST
BUNKER - TORINO

19/03/23
EPICA + APOCALYPTICA + WHEEL
FABRIQUE - MILANO

24/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
NEW AGE - RONCADE (TV)

25/03/23
MESSA
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: in arrivo uno split coi Thy Art Is Murder e Malevolence
10/03/2023 - 09:14 (49 letture)

RECENSIONI
80
ALTRE NOTIZIE
10/03/2023 - 09:14
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: in arrivo uno split coi Thy Art Is Murder e Malevolence
06/01/2022 - 17:11
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: guarda il video di ''Two Towers''
03/12/2021 - 17:30
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: il video di ''In Shadows'' dal nuovo album
01/11/2021 - 21:23
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ''Pandora'' è il nuovo singolo
23/09/2021 - 18:38
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Oh What The Future Holds'', guarda un video
06/04/2020 - 19:35
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ecco il video di ''Fear Tomorrow''
23/01/2020 - 20:02
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: guarda il video di ''Warfare''
18/10/2019 - 16:16
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: ecco il video di ''Shepherd''
31/08/2019 - 10:04
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: online un nuovo video
19/07/2019 - 15:57
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: i dettagli del nuovo album e un singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
10/03/2023 - 15:11
WINGER: ecco il singolo ''Proud Desperado'' dal nuovo album ''Seven''
10/03/2023 - 14:53
HOLY MOSES: i dettagli di ''Invisible Queen'', diffuso il video di ''Cult of the Machine''
10/03/2023 - 14:46
YES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Mirror to the Sky'', ascolta ''Cut From The Stars''
10/03/2023 - 14:43
MORK: ascolta ''Tilbake Til Opprinnelsen'' dal nuovo album ''Dypet''
10/03/2023 - 11:41
TYGERS OF PAN TANG: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Bloodlines'', guarda un video
10/03/2023 - 11:30
A LIFE DIVIDED: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Down The Spiral Of A Soul''
10/03/2023 - 09:28
THE DAMNED: online il videoclip di '''Beware Of The Clown''
10/03/2023 - 09:21
CONVERGE: iniziati i lavori per nuova musica
10/03/2023 - 09:18
JAG PANZER: i primi dettagli del nuovo album ''The Hallowed''
10/03/2023 - 09:11
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Extermination Factory''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     