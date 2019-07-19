FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY: in arrivo uno split coi Thy Art Is Murder e Malevolence

|
Il 7 aprile 2023, la Nuclear Blast Records pubblicherà The Aggression Sessions, uno split EP che vedrà al suo interno i Fit for an Autopsy, Thy Art is Murder e i Malevolence.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Fit for an Autopsy - Hellions
2. Thy Art Is Murder - Until There Is No Longer
3.Malevolence - Waste of Myself
4.Fit for an Autopsy - Under a Serpent Sun (At the Gates cover)
5. Thy Art Is Murder - Hammer Smashed Face (Cannibal Corpse cover)
6. Malevolence - Left Outside Alone (Anastacia cover)
Inoltre è disponibile il brano Hellion dei Fit for an Autopsy.