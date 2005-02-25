YES: annunciano il nuovo album ''Mirror to the Sky'', ascolta ''Cut From The Stars''

|
A distanza di due anni dal precedente The Quest, la storia formazione prog rock Yes si appresta a tornare sul mercato con il nuovo album Mirror to the Sky in pubblicazione il 19 maggio 2023 tramite Inside Out Music.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre qui di seguito i formati del disco, la formazione del disco e la tracklist:
Ltd Deluxe Electric Blue 2LP+2CD+Blu-ray Artbook with poster
Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook
Ltd 2CD Digipak
Standard CD Jewel case
Gatefold 2LP+LP-Booklet
Digital Album
Steve Howe
Geoff Downes
Jon Davison
Billy Sherwood
Jay Schellen
CD1:
Cut From The Stars
All Connected
Luminosity
Living Out Their Dream
Mirror to the Sky
Circles of Time
CD2:
Unknown Place
One Second Is Enough
Magic Potion
Inoltre è online il videoclip di Cut From The Stars.