ADRIAN BENEGAS: in arrivo il secondo album

Il compositore e musicista Adrian Benegas ha annunciato per il 5 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Reaper Entertainment, del suo nuovo album Arcanum.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il primo singolo, The Secret Within, che vede la collaborazione di Ronnie Romero.
Tracklist:
01. I am the Revenant (Prologue)
02. Sanctum
03. The Secret Within
04. Pain is the Key
05. Alchemy of Spirits
06. Caravan of Doomed Souls
07. At the mount of Solitude
08. El milagro de saber esperar
09. The Spirit of Visions
10. Lux Aeternam
11. El mantra secreto de los Espíritus (Epilogue)