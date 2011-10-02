THE SILENT RAGE: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Nuances of Life''

|
I greci The Silent Rage hanno annunciato un nuovo disco in studio, Nuances of Life, che uscirà in data 26 maggio 2023 per Scarlet Records.
L'album arriverà nei negozi nei formati CD, LP in vinile e digitale.
Giannis Nakos ha realizzato la copertina del disco, che potete vedere a sinistra; l'uscita è stata prodotta da Fotis Benardo.
Ecco la tracklist:
1. The Serpent Lord
2. Code of Destruction
3. Carve Your Rage
4. Crows Fly Back
5. Another Fallen Dreamland (con Stu Block)
6. Scarlet Dawn (con Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin)
7. The Man in the Mirror
8. Exhaling Fear
9. Ghost of a Wayward God
10. Black Monday (con Bob Katsionis)
11. Nuances of Life
12. Defy the Headhunters*
La traccia contrassegnata da asterisco (*) sarà disponibile unicamente sul formato CD.