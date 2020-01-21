GLORYHAMMER: a giugno esce ''Return to the Kingdom of Fife'', ecco i dettagli

|
I Gloryhammer hanno rivelato i dettagli del loro nuovo album, Return to the Kingdom of Fife, che uscirà per Napalm Records il 2 giugno 2023.
Dan Goldsworthy ha realizzato la copertina che potete vedere a sinistra, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
01. Incoming Transmission
02. Holy Flaming Hammer of Unholy Cosmic Frost
03. Imperium Dundaxia
04. Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol
05. Brothers of Crail
06. Fife Eternal
07. Sword Lord of the Goblin Horde
08. Vorpal Laserblaster of Pittenweem
09. Keeper of the Celestial Flame of Abernethy
10. Maleficus Geminus (Colossus Matrix 38B – Ultimate Invocation of the Binary Thaumaturge)