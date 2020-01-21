     
 
17/03/23
DARK SANCTUARY
Cernunnos

17/03/23
JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE
The Big Easy

17/03/23
ELYSION
Bring Out Your Dead

17/03/23
ANARKHON
Obiasot Dwybat Ptnotun

17/03/23
DOWNFALL OF GAIA
Silhouettes of Disgust

17/03/23
EMBRYO
A Vivid Shade on Misery

17/03/23
NARNIA
Ghost Town

17/03/23
TEMTRIS
Khaos Divine

17/03/23
KRUELTY
Untopia

17/03/23
SEVEN SPIRES
Live At ProgPower USA XXI

CONCERTI

17/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CAGE - LIVORNO

18/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
CRAZY BULL - GENOVA

18/03/23
BURNING TOWER FEAST
BUNKER - TORINO

19/03/23
EPICA + APOCALYPTICA + WHEEL
FABRIQUE - MILANO

24/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
NEW AGE - RONCADE (TV)

25/03/23
MESSA
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

25/03/23
IGORRR + AMENRA + DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + HANGMAN`S CHAIR
LINK - BOLOGNA

25/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
VIDIA CLUB- CESENA

27/03/23
ROGER WATERS
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

28/03/23
ROGER WATERS
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)
GLORYHAMMER: a giugno esce ''Return to the Kingdom of Fife'', ecco i dettagli
16/03/2023 - 00:33 (27 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/03/2023 - 00:33
GLORYHAMMER: a giugno esce ''Return to the Kingdom of Fife'', ecco i dettagli
10/12/2022 - 22:09
GLORYHAMMER: entrano in studio per registrare il prossimo disco
29/09/2022 - 11:35
ALESTORM: in Italia per un concerto con Gloryhammer e Wind Rose
28/04/2022 - 12:39
GLORYHAMMER: ascolta la nuova ''Fly Away'' con Sozos Michael alla voce
25/03/2022 - 18:51
GLORYHAMMER: una data in Italia quest'estate
03/12/2021 - 10:39
GLORYHAMMER: rivelato il nuovo cantante
23/08/2021 - 10:18
GLORYHAMMER: licenziato il cantante Thomas Winkler
27/12/2020 - 19:09
GLORYHAMMER: ecco il live video di ''Questlords of Inverness, Ride to the Galactic Fortress!''
18/02/2020 - 19:53
GLORYHAMMER: dal vivo il 18 giugno all'Alpen Flair di Bolzano
21/01/2020 - 19:46
GLORYHAMMER: l'evento di Milano si sposta all'Alcatraz
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/03/2023 - 00:27
FROZEN SOUL: ascolta ''Arsenal of War'' con Reese Alavi dei Creeping Death
16/03/2023 - 00:13
SMACKBOUND: ecco il video ufficiale di ‘‘Imperfect Day’’ dal nuovo disco
15/03/2023 - 16:59
KAMELOT: online la nuova ''Eventide''
15/03/2023 - 11:14
PESTIFER: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo EP ''Defeat Of The Nemesis''
15/03/2023 - 08:40
LOU REED: ascolta l'inedita ''Open Invitation''
15/03/2023 - 08:37
SEVER: i dettagli del debutto ''At Midnight, by Torch Light'', ascolta ''Lunar Sacrifice''
15/03/2023 - 08:34
ANARKHON: tutto il nuovo album ''Obiasot Dwybat Ptnotun'' in streaming
15/03/2023 - 00:29
SAINT KARLOFF: i dettagli del nuovo ''Paleolithic War Crimes'', in arrivo a giugno
15/03/2023 - 00:21
ICED EARTH: in arrivo gli EP ‘‘Hellrider’’ e ‘‘I Walk Among You’’
15/03/2023 - 00:21
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: pubblicano ‘‘The Gates of Time’’ dal disco d’esordio ‘‘Metamorphosis’’
 
