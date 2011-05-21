HAMMERFALL: prevista per fine aprile la riedizione di ''Crimson Thunder''

|
Gli svedesi Hammerfall hanno annunciato per il 28 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite Nuclear Blast Records, della riedizione per il ventesimo anniversario del loro album Crimson Thunder.
In basso potete vedere il lyric video di Riders of the Storm.
Tracklist:
CD 1
01. Riders Of The Storm
02. Hearts On Fire
03. On The Edge of Honour
04. Crimson Thunder
05. Lore Of The Arcane
06. Trailblazers
07. Dreams Come True
08. Angel Of Mercy
09. The Unforgiving Blade
10. In Memoriam
11. Hero's Return
12. Riders of The Storm (preproduction)
13. On The Edge Of Honour (preproduction)
14. Trailblazers (preproduction)
15. Angel Of Mercy (preproduction)
16. The Unforgiving Blade (preproduction)
17. Hero’s Return (preproduction)
18. Hearts On Fire (preproduction)
CD 2
01. Lore Of The Arcane (Live One Crimson Night)
02. Riders Of The Storm (Live One Crimson Night)
03. Heeding The Call (Live One Crimson Night)
04. Stone Cold (Live One Crimson Night)
05. Hero's return (Live One Crimson Night)
06. Legacy Of Kings (Live One Crimson Night)
07. Bass-Solo (Live One Crimson Night)
08. At The End Of The Rainbow (Live One Crimson Night)
09. The Way Of The Warrior (Live One Crimson Night)
10. The Unforgiving Blade (Live One Crimson Night)
11. Glory To The Brave (Live One Crimson Night)
12. Guitar-Solo (Live One Crimson Night)
13. Let The Hammer Fall (Live One Crimson Night)
CD 3
14. Renegade (Live One Crimson Night)
15. Steel Meets Steel (Live One Crimson Night)
16. Crimson Thunder (Live One Crimson Night)
17. Templars Of Steel (Live One Crimson Night)
18. Hearts On Fire (Live One Crimson Night)
19. Hammerfall (Live One Crimson Night)
20. The Dragon Lies Bleeding (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)
21. Stronger Than All (Bonus Track Live One Crimson Night)
22. A Legend Reborn (Live One Crimson Night)
23. Heeding The Call (acoustic live version)
24. Steel Meets Steel (acoustic live version)
25. Renegade (acoustic live version)
26. Crimson Thunder Medley (Live)