DEIMOS` DAWN: in arrivo il disco ''Anthem of the Lost''

I thrash metaller Deimos' Dawn hanno annunciato per il 14 aprile la pubblicazione, tramite MDD Records, del loro nuovo album Anthem of the Lost.
Di seguito potete vedere il video del singolo Feeding the Decline.
Tracklist:
01. Feeding The Decline
02. Walking Out On You
03. The Final Illusion
04. Over Your Dead Body
05. Unholy Water
06. Too Much Pain Is Not Enough
07. Deathstar Spangled Banner
08. The 4th Wall
09. When In Doubt: Kill!
10. Put Down That Weapon
11. Two Handed Game
12. Terrorvision Quest