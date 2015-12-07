MALEVOLENT CREATION: iniziati i lavori per il nuovo album

|
Il chitarrista e leader dei deathster Malevolent Creation Philip Fasciana ha dichiarato, durante un'intervista concessa ai microfoni di Metalbite, che attualmente la band si trova nel processo di scrittura del nuovo album senza diffondere ulteriori informazioni.
Yes I am currently writing new songs for the next MC album alongside our vocalist/ 2nd guitarist Deron Miller (X-CKY) drummer Ronnie Parmer and bassist. We are getting together here in Florida soon to record demos of the new material and rehearse a new 30 song setlist of songs from all our albums. Many songs have not been played live in a long time or ever in some cases. We just have too many songs in the last 32 yrs.
Rimaniamo in attesa di ulteriori dettagli.