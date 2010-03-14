     
 
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
BLACK RAINBOWS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Superskull''
22/03/2023 - 07:50 (33 letture)

75
85
80
72
67
28/07/2015
Intervista
BLACK RAINBOWS
Lysergic Acid (he)art
11/03/2015
Live Report
BLACK RAINBOWS + WEDGE + ELECTRIC SUPERFUZZ
Init, Roma, 06/03/2015
17/03/2014
Intervista
BLACK RAINBOWS
Fuzz Nation
09/02/2014
Live Report
CHURCH OF MISERY + BLACK RAINBOWS
Init, Roma, 05/02/2014
13/05/2010
Intervista
BLACK RAINBOWS
Rock inglese d'Italia
14/03/2010
Live Report
AIRBOURNE + BLACK RAINBOWS
Una serata all'insegna dell'Hard Rock
 
22/03/2023 - 07:50
BLACK RAINBOWS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Superskull''
27/02/2022 - 11:29
BLACK RAINBOWS: tutto ''Live At Desertfest Belgium'' in streaming
04/01/2022 - 13:08
BLACK RAINBOWS: annunciano il live ''Live at Desertfest Belgium'', ascolta l'inedita ''Desert Sun''
07/05/2020 - 00:17
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il video di ‘‘Universal Phase’’ dal nuovo album in arrivo a giugno
06/06/2019 - 10:33
BLACK RAINBOWS: in arrivo a luglio due ristampe
19/02/2015 - 16:17
BLACK RAINBOWS: altre date del tour italiano
17/02/2015 - 10:42
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il nuovo video
09/02/2015 - 22:08
BLACK RAINBOWS: a marzo il release party del nuovo album
08/01/2014 - 17:55
BLACK RAINBOWS: annunciano un mini tour
14/09/2013 - 12:40
BLACK RAINBOWS: guarda il nuovo video
