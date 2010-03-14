BLACK RAINBOWS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Superskull''

La formazione stoner rock Black Rainbows
pubblicherà il nuovo album Superskull
il 9 giugno 2023 tramite Heavy Psych Sounds
.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:01. Apocalipse March
02. Superhero Dopeproof
03. Children Of Fire And Sacrifices
04. Cosmic Ride Of The Cristal Skull
05. The Pilgrim Son
06. Till The Outerspace
07. Lone Wolf
08. King Snake
09. Desert Sun
10. All The Chaos In Mine
11. Megalomania
12. Fire In The Sky
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video
per il singolo Superhero Dopeproof
.