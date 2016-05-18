THE AMITY AFFLICTION: annunciano il nuovo album ''Not Without My Ghosts''

|
Si intitola Not Without My Ghosts, il nuovo album della formazione metalcore The Amity Affliction, la cui pubblicazione è prevista per il 12 maggio tramite Pure Noise Records.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Show Me Your God
2. It's Hell Down Here
3. Fade Away
4. Death And The Setting Sun (Feat. Andrew Neufeld)
5. I See Dead People (Feat. Louie Knuxx)
6. When It Rains It Pours (Feat. Landon Tewers)
7. The Big Sleep
8. Close To Me
9. God Voice
10. Not Without My Ghosts (Feat. Phem)
Inoltre la band ha realizzato un video per It's Hell Down Here.