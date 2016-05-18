     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

23/03/23
ABBINORMAL
Grind Hotel

23/03/23
KAMELOT
The Awakening

24/03/23
MAZE OF SOTHOTH
Extirpated Light

24/03/23
LANKESTER MERRIN
Dark Mother Rising

24/03/23
HELLCRASH
Demonic Assassinatiön

24/03/23
WHISPERZ
Vol. II

24/03/23
A ROAD TO DAMASCUS
Darker Places

24/03/23
HATESPHERE
Hatred Reborn

24/03/23
AFRAID OF DESTINY
Contra Omnes

24/03/23
MORK
Dypet

CONCERTI

24/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
NEW AGE - RONCADE (TV)

25/03/23
MESSA
BLOOM - MEZZAGO (MI)

25/03/23
IGORRR + AMENRA + DER WEG EINER FREIHEIT + HANGMAN`S CHAIR
LINK - BOLOGNA

25/03/23
NANOWAR OF STEEL
VIDIA CLUB- CESENA

27/03/23
ROGER WATERS
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

28/03/23
ROGER WATERS
MEDIOLANUM FORUM - ASSAGO (MI)

01/04/23
TOM POWER FEST
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

11/04/23
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + SKANNERS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/04/23
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + SKANNERS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/04/23
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA (CANCELLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: annunciano il nuovo album ''Not Without My Ghosts''
23/03/2023 - 09:27 (50 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
23/03/2023 - 09:27
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: annunciano il nuovo album ''Not Without My Ghosts''
27/12/2022 - 00:26
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: il nuovo album si intitolerà “Not Without My Ghosts”
20/06/2019 - 10:25
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: cambio di location del concerto di Milano
06/03/2019 - 10:13
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: una data in Italia a giugno
28/08/2018 - 19:18
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: disponibile il video di 'D.I.E.'
20/06/2018 - 16:12
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: nuovo album ad agosto
07/06/2018 - 11:07
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: annunciato il nuovo tour, una tappa anche in Italia
28/02/2017 - 18:25
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: ecco il video di Fight My Regret
09/08/2016 - 17:42
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: pubblicato un nuovo brano
18/05/2016 - 18:10
THE AMITY AFFLICTION: ad agosto il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
23/03/2023 - 17:13
SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Rise of the Starman''
23/03/2023 - 17:09
ATLASES: previsto per giugno il nuovo album, ecco ''Singulars''
23/03/2023 - 17:02
MICHAEL CATTON: in arrivo il debutto solista del cantante anglo-danese
23/03/2023 - 16:58
MAMMOTH WVH: i dettagli completi di ''Mammoth II''
23/03/2023 - 16:50
PAUL GILBERT: ''Man on the Silver Mountain'' è il terzo singolo da ''The Dio Album''
23/03/2023 - 13:54
METAL FOR EMERGENCY: dentro i Genus Ordinis Dei
23/03/2023 - 13:51
ULVEDHARR: disponibile il singolo ''Revenge Loop''
23/03/2023 - 09:38
HELLCRASH: in streaming il nuovo album ''Demonic Assassinatiön''
23/03/2023 - 09:31
AARA: tutto il nuovo ''Triade III - Nyx'' in streaming
23/03/2023 - 09:22
MALPAGA FOLK & METAL FEST: i primi dettagli della giornata del 29 luglio
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     