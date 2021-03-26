MAMMOTH WVH: i dettagli completi di ''Mammoth II''

Pochi giorni fa abbiamo riportato la notizia
dell'accordo raggiunto tra i Mammoth WVH
, band solista di Wolfgang Van Halen
, e l'etichetta BMG
per la pubblicazione del secondo album del gruppo.
Ora, finalmente, il disco è stato annunciato: Mammoth II
uscirà il 4 agosto 2023. Prodotto da Michael "Elvis" Baskette
, l'album conterrà dieci tracce:01. Right?
02. Like a Pastime
03. Another Celebration at the End of the World
04. Miles Above Me
05. Take a Bow
06. Optimist
07. I'm Alright
08. Erase Me
09. Waiting
10. Better than YouAnother Celebration at the End of the World
è stata scelta come canzone che faccia da apripista all'uscita: