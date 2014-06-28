KALIDIA: si sciolgono

Attraverso i propri canali social, la formazione power metal Kalidia
ha annunciato lo scioglimento del gruppo a causa di divergenze artistiche fra i componenti.
Qui il comunicato:Dear friends,
It’s with heavy heart that we announce that we’ve disbanded, for the good of all the people involved.
Unfortunately during the latest years, our vision on the future of the band strayed away: we tried our best to make it work anyway, but we now understand that it’s better for everyone to take different paths, without forcing anyone to do things they don’t want to.
It was such a long and, most of the time, joyful adventure and we would like to thank you all for the unconditional support and love you showed us in these 12 years. The music and the good memories remain forever.
Take care and hopefully our paths will cross again – the band members are already working on new exciting music projects!
Kalidia
Rimaniamo in attesa di informazioni riguardo i nuovi gruppi, nel mentre vi ricordiamo che la band ha pubblicato tre dischi ufficiali.