NEAL SCHON: in arrivo un live album

Neal Schon, il chitarrista dei Journey ha annunciato per il 19 maggio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del suo live album solista Journey Through Time che riprende il concerto tenutosi il 9 febbraio 2018 al The Independent di San Francisco.
Di seguito potete vedere il live video ufficiale di Lights.
Tracklist:
01. I’m Gonna Leave You
02. Look Into The Future
03. Kohoutek
04. Daydream
05. La Do La
06. Line Of Fire
07. Walk’s Like A Lady
08. Feelin’ That Way
09. Anytime
10. Lights
11. Still They Ride
12. Separate Ways
13. Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’
14. Wheel In The Sky
15. Patiently (Medley)
16. Trial By Fire (Medley)
17. Stay Awhile (Medley)
18. Mystery Mountain
19. Of A Lifetime
20. Just The Same Way
21. Lovin’ You Is Easy
22. Lady Luck
23. You’re On Your Own
24. Hustler
25. Nickel And Dime
26. People
27. Mother Father
28. Any Way You Want It
29. Don’t Stop Believin’
30. Black Magic Woman
31. Oye Como Va