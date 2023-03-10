EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Dehumanization Protocol''

|
Il canale YouTube della Unique Leader Records ha diffuso il player per poter vedere il video ufficiale che i deathster Extermination Dismemberment hanno realizzato per Corpsepit, brano estratto dal nuovo album Dehumanization Protocol in pubblicazione il 5 maggio 2023.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. God Help Us
2. Dehumanization Protocol
3. Terror Domination
4. Protonemesis
5. Plague in the Guise of Flesh
6. Omnivore
7. Extermination Factory
8. Agony Incarnate
9. Humanity's Last Grief
10. Sentenced to Extinction
11. Ruins of Armageddon
12. Corpsepit