

07/04/23
MESSA
Live at Roadburn

07/04/23
RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR
Showdown

07/04/23
ANGUS MCSIX
Angus McSix and the Sword of Power

07/04/23
LO!
The Gleaners

07/04/23
THECODONTION / CEREMENTED
S/T

07/04/23
STILLBIRTH
Homo Deus

07/04/23
HEATHER FORAY
Oathbreaker

07/04/23
PAUL GILBERT
The Dio Album

07/04/23
RUADH
1296

07/04/23
OMNICIDAL
The Omnicidalist

CONCERTI

11/04/23
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + SKANNERS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/04/23
RAGE + BRAINSTORM + SKANNERS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA

14/04/23
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA (CANCELLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/04/23
ALPHA WOLF + KING810 + TEN56 + XILE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/04/23
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

22/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

22/04/23
MONSTER OF REZ
ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AGRITURISMO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

23/04/23
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO + GUS G. + ROWAN ROBERTSON + ANDY MARTONGELLI
TEATRO LUIGI MERCANTINI - RIPATRANSONE (AP)

24/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO
SHRVL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Limbus''
06/04/2023 - 09:00 (35 letture)

06/04/2023 - 09:00
SHRVL: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Limbus''
06/04/2023 - 16:23
WINGER: disponibile il nuovo singolo da ''Seven'', ''It All Comes Back Around''
06/04/2023 - 11:33
THE DEFIANTS: a giugno esce il nuovo album ''Drive'', ascolta il primo singolo
06/04/2023 - 09:58
VYPERA: disponibile ''Hey You'' dal nuovo album
06/04/2023 - 09:45
REBELLION: in arrivo il live album ''- X - Live in Iberia''
06/04/2023 - 09:41
GRYMHEART: firmano con Scarlet Records, debutto in autunno
06/04/2023 - 09:32
SAFFIRE: online la clip di ''Roses (Electrify)''
06/04/2023 - 09:14
SABATON: uscirà a metà aprile l'EP ''Stories From the Werstern Front''
06/04/2023 - 08:56
WHITECHAPEL: diffuso il videoclip di ''I Will Find You''
06/04/2023 - 08:49
RIVAL SONS: ascolta il singolo ''Bird in the Hand''
06/04/2023 - 08:44
MORTUARY DRAPE: è deceduto Without Name
 
