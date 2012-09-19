SABATON: uscirà a metà aprile l'EP ''Stories From the Werstern Front''

I power metaller svedesi Sabaton
hanno annunciato per il 14 aprile l'uscita per Nuclear Blast Records
di Stories From the Western Front
, l'ultimo EP che va a chiudere la trilogia iniziata con Weapons of the Modern Age
(qui i dettagli
) e proseguita con Heroes of the Great War
(qui la notizia
).
In questo EP l'inedito è il brano 1916
di cui vedremo il video il giorno di uscita dell'EP.
Tracklist:01. 1916
02. Great War
03. Hellfighters
04. The Price Of A Mile
05. Fields Of Verdun
06. Race To The Sea
07. Devil Dogs