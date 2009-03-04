JOE PERRY: in arrivo l’album solista ‘‘Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII’’

|
Il chitarrista degli Aerosmith Joe Perry ha annunciato un nuovo disco solista, Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII, in uscita il 26 maggio 2023 per Roman Records.
Il primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione è Fortunate One, scritto e inciso con il cantante dei The Balck Crowes Chris Robinson. Il pezzo è riportato in calce alla notizia.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist del nuovo disco:
01. Fortunate One (con Chris Robinson e Robert DeLeo)
02. Quake (con Gary Cherone)
03. I'll Do Happiness (con Terry Reid)
04. Aye Aye Aye (con Robin Zander)
05. Man with a Golden Arm (Instrumental)
06. Time Will Tell
07. I Wanna Roll (con David Johanson)
08. Suck It Up (con Robin Zander e Robert DeLeo)
09. Goes His Own Way (con Terry Reid)
10. Won't Let Me Go (con Terry Reid)