     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

14/04/23
DEIMOS DAWN
Anthem of the Lost

14/04/23
ALASE
A Matter of Time

14/04/23
THE INFINITY RING
Nemesis & Nativity

14/04/23
1782
Clamor Luciferi

14/04/23
MIKE TRAMP
Songs of White Lion

14/04/23
ATREYU
The Hope of a Spark

14/04/23
BLAZON RITE
Wild Rites and Ancient Songs

14/04/23
OVERKILL
Scorched

14/04/23
SEVER
At Midnight, by Torch Light

14/04/23
JOE BONAMASSA
Tales of Time

CONCERTI

14/04/23
LOUDNESS + GREY ATTACK + THOLA (CANCELLATO)
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

21/04/23
ALPHA WOLF + KING810 + TEN56 + XILE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/04/23
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

22/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

22/04/23
MONSTER OF REZ
ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AGRITURISMO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

23/04/23
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO + GUS G. + ROWAN ROBERTSON + ANDY MARTONGELLI
TEATRO LUIGI MERCANTINI - RIPATRANSONE (AP)

24/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

26/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO AUGUSTEO - NAPOLI

28/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE
THE HU: in arrivo a giugno la deluxe edition di ''The Rumble of Thunder'',
14/04/2023 - 15:11 (51 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
14/04/2023 - 15:11
THE HU: in arrivo a giugno la deluxe edition di ''The Rumble of Thunder'',
06/09/2022 - 09:36
THE HU: guarda la clip di ''Bii Biyelgee''
21/08/2022 - 15:50
THE HU: ascolta la seconda parte del primo singolo del nuovo disco, ''Black Thunder''
09/07/2022 - 00:01
THE HU: ‘‘Rumble of Thunder’’ è il secondo album in studio
30/06/2022 - 22:18
THE HU: in Italia per una data il prossimo mese di novembre
16/05/2022 - 12:10
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS: guarda la clip di ''Master the Hurricane'' dall'ultimo ''Pirates''
05/04/2022 - 00:20
BLACK STONE CHERRY: la clip di ''Ringin' in My Head'' dall'ultimo ‘‘The Human Condition’’
11/03/2022 - 12:33
THE HUMAN TORNADO: esce oggi ''Love Is Démodé'', guarda la clip di ''It's Never Too Late''
13/02/2022 - 10:41
THE HUMAN TORNADO: online ''What I'm Waiting For'' da ''Love Is Démodé''
13/01/2022 - 00:20
THE HUMAN TORNADO: i dettagli completi di ‘‘Love is Démodé’’, ascolta un nuovo singolo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
14/04/2023 - 15:30
THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON: in streaming un singolo dal disco di debutto
14/04/2023 - 15:25
TERAMAZE: presentano il singolo ''Shadows II'' dal nuovo album
14/04/2023 - 15:05
SABATON: guarda il video di ''1916'' dal nuovo EP
14/04/2023 - 10:39
SEVENDUST: i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Truth Killer'', ascolta ''Fence''
14/04/2023 - 10:27
STARDUST: a giugno il secondo album, ''Kingdom of Illusion'', ecco dettagli e singolo
14/04/2023 - 10:00
ICED EARTH: disponibile la versione remixata e rimasterizzata di ''The Clouding'' dal nuovo EP
14/04/2023 - 09:51
METALLICA: la playlist ufficiale con i lyric video di ''72 Seasons''
14/04/2023 - 00:30
VOIVOD: i dettagli di ''Morgöth Tales'', il disco per il quarantesimo anniversario
13/04/2023 - 16:32
EINAR SOLBERG: ''Over the Top'' è il terzo singolo estratto dal disco solista ''16''
13/04/2023 - 16:27
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: pubblicano il nuovo singolo ''Amongst the Low & Empty''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     