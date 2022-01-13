THE HU: in arrivo a giugno la deluxe edition di ''The Rumble of Thunder'',

|
La folk band mongola The Hu ha annunciato per il 30 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite Better Noise Music, della edizione deluxe di The Rumble of Thunder.
Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano Black Thunder, che vede la collaborazione di DL (Bad Wolves) e Serj Tankian.
Tracklist:
01. This Is Mongol
02. YUT Hövende
03. Triangle
04. Teach Me
05. Upright Destined Mongol
06. Sell The World
07. Black Thunder
08. Mother Nature
09. Bii Biyelgee
10. Segee
11. Shihi Hutu
12. TATAR Warrior
13. Black Thunder (Extended)
14. This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls) [feat. William DuVall of Alice In Chains]
15. Black Thunder (feat. Serj Tankian and DL from Bad Wolves)
16. Mother Nature (feat. LP)
17. Bii Biyelgee (Acoustic)
18. Black Thunder (Acoustic)
19. This Is Mongol (Acoustic)
20. Mother Nature (Acoustic)