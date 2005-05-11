     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Chris Dovas
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

17/04/23
SUOTANA
Ounas I

18/04/23
CRIMSON DAWN
It Came From The Start

21/04/23
THROUGH FIRE
Devil`s Got You Dreamin`

21/04/23
PESTIFER
Defeat of the Nemesis

21/04/23
SMACKBOUND
Hostage

21/04/23
AXEL RUDI PELL
The Ballads VI

21/04/23
MECCA
Everlasting

21/04/23
OSI AND THE JUPITER
Cedar & Sage

21/04/23
BIRDFLESH
Sickness In The North

21/04/23
MEZZROW
Summon Thy Demons

CONCERTI

21/04/23
ALPHA WOLF + KING810 + TEN56 + XILE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/04/23
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

22/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

22/04/23
MONSTER OF REZ
ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AGRITURISMO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

23/04/23
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO + GUS G. + ROWAN ROBERTSON + ANDY MARTONGELLI
TEATRO LUIGI MERCANTINI - RIPATRANSONE (AP)

24/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

26/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO AUGUSTEO - NAPOLI

28/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

28/04/23
ROGER WATERS
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)
TESTAMENT: Chris Dovas è il nuovo batterista
17/04/2023 - 18:30 (88 letture)

RECENSIONI
83
80
71
70
77
80
82
65
84
85
65
83
77
80
95
ARTICOLI
09/12/2017
Live Report
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 1/12/2017
03/08/2016
Live Report
TESTAMENT + GUESTS
Circolo Magnolia, Milano (MI), 30/07/2016
21/03/2013
Live Report
TESTAMENT + DEW-SCENTED + BLEED FROM WITHIN
Tempo Rock, Gualtieri (RE), 16/03/2013
27/10/2012
Articolo
TESTAMENT VS OVERKILL
A colpi di Thrash!!!
17/06/2012
Intervista
TESTAMENT
Radici oscure per una carriera brillante
07/08/2011
Articolo
TESTAMENT
La biografia
14/06/2005
Live Report
TESTAMENT
Rolling Stone, Milano, 11/05/2005
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
17/04/2023 - 18:30
TESTAMENT: Chris Dovas è il nuovo batterista
24/01/2023 - 16:36
TESTAMENT: con Exodus e Voivod per un'unica data in Italia
10/09/2022 - 16:26
TESTAMENT: ecco il video di ''WWIII''
09/07/2022 - 00:03
TESTAMENT: ‘‘Titans of Creation’’ verrà pubblicato come album visuale
09/06/2022 - 15:44
SEVENTH WONDER: tutto il nuovo album ''The Testament'' in streaming
30/03/2022 - 10:00
SEVENTH WONDER: ecco i dettagli completi di ''The Testament'', in uscita a giugno
02/03/2022 - 00:34
TESTAMENT: Dave Lombardo è il nuovo batterista
24/02/2022 - 11:29
TESTAMENT: con Exodus, Heathen e Death Angel a Roma
22/01/2022 - 11:07
TESTAMENT: Gene Hoglan non è più nella band
08/01/2022 - 12:04
MATT HEAFY: ascolta la nuova ''Behold Our Power'' con Chuck Billy dei Testament
ULTIME NOTIZIE
17/04/2023 - 11:08
THE TROOPS OF DOOM: i dettagli del nuovo ''Prelude to Blasphemy'', in uscita a maggio
17/04/2023 - 10:56
FIREWIND: aggiornamenti sul nuovo album
17/04/2023 - 10:04
PAN VESH EN: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Martyrs''
17/04/2023 - 09:33
ASCENDED DEAD: disponibile la nuova ''Inverted Ascension''
16/04/2023 - 21:47
MOTLEY CRUE: in studio per nuova musica
16/04/2023 - 16:36
TEETH: guarda la clip di ''Hate Me''
16/04/2023 - 16:24
FEFFARKHORN: annunciati i Tyr come prima band della nuova edizione
16/04/2023 - 16:19
STEVE LUKATHER: previsto per giugno il nono album solista, ascolta ''When I See You Again''
16/04/2023 - 16:16
LANKESTER MERRIN: ecco il singolo ''The Heathen''
16/04/2023 - 16:11
HALLS OF OBLIVION: uscirà a giugno il nuovo album, ecco ''The Summer that Never Was''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     