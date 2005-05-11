TESTAMENT: Chris Dovas è il nuovo batterista

In un post sul proprio profilo Instagram, il chitarrista dei Testament Eric Peterson
ha lasciato intendere che l'avventura di Dave Lombardo
nella storica formazione thrash metal statunitense sia giunta ormai alla fine, rafforzando le parole dello stesso batterista, che aveva recentemente rivelato di non essere certo - dopo aver avuto la necessità di assentarsi dall'ultimo tour della band a causa di impegni con i Misfits
- che sarebbe tornato a suonare con i Testament
.Lombardo
è stato sostituito dal vivo dal nuovo batterista Chris Dovas
, già al lavoro con i Seven Spires
.
Queste le dichiarazioni di Peterson
:“Chris replaced Dave on our last North American run cause of over booked scheduled from Dave, but it was a blessing in disguise. Chris has turned out to be totally unbelievably amazing and a very kind and awesome brilliant drummer.
[...] Chris will push the envelope so to speak and make Testament heavier and more precise than before! More to come!!!!! W00t!
I have to add it was a pleasure and a great time to have Dave back in his short-lived return again"
Per approfondire, qui
avevamo parlato del ritorno di Dave Lombardo
in formazione.