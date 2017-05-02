RANCID: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Tomorrow Never Comes''

|
La storica formazione punk Rancid pubblicherà il nuovo album Tomorrow Never Comes il 2 giugno 2023 tramite Epitaph Records. L'album è stato prodotto da Brett Gurewitz.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Tomorrow Never Comes
02. Mud, Blood, & Gold
03. Devil in Disguise
04. New American
05. The Bloody & Violent History
06. Don’t Make Me Do It
07. It’s a Road to Righteousness
08. Live Forever
09. Drop Dead Inn
10. Prisoners Song
11. Magnificent Rogue
12. One Way Ticket
13. Hellbound Train
14. Eddie the Butcher
15. Hear Us Out
16. When the Smoke Clears
Inoltre è online il video della titletrack.