La copertina del disco
21/04/23
THE SMASHING PUMPKINS
ATUM: A Rock Opera in Three Acts (Act III)

21/04/23
MECCA
Everlasting

21/04/23
THE MARS VOLTA
Que Dios Te Maldiga Mi Corazon

21/04/23
DAWN OF OUROBOROS
Velvet Incandescence

21/04/23
SAINT DEAMON
League of the Serpent

21/04/23
PREDATORY VOID
Seven Keys to the Discomfort of Being

21/04/23
MAGNUS ROSEN BAND
It’s Time To Rock The World Again

21/04/23
PESTIFER
Defeat of the Nemesis

21/04/23
AXEL RUDI PELL
The Ballads VI

21/04/23
SMACKBOUND
Hostage

21/04/23
ALPHA WOLF + KING810 + TEN56 + XILE
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

21/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
CAMPUS INDUSTRY - PARMA

22/04/23
RHAPSODY OF FIRE
REVOLVER CLUB - SAN DONÀ DI PIAVE (VE)

22/04/23
OVERKILL + GUESTS
PHENOMENON - FONTANETO D'AGOGNA (NO)

22/04/23
MONSTER OF REZ
ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AGRITURISMO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)

23/04/23
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO + GUS G. + ROWAN ROBERTSON + ANDY MARTONGELLI
TEATRO LUIGI MERCANTINI - RIPATRANSONE (AP)

24/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO DAL VERME - MILANO

26/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO AUGUSTEO - NAPOLI

28/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO POLITEAMA GRECO - LECCE

28/04/23
ROGER WATERS
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)
RANCID: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''Tomorrow Never Comes''
19/04/2023 - 09:48 (88 letture)

78
