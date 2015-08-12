KNIFE: firmano con Napalm Records

|
Gli speed metaller tedeschi Knife hanno comunicato di aver firmato un contratto con l'etichetta discografica austriaca Napalm Records. Contestualmente hanno rivelato che il nuovo album arriverà entro fine anno.
Di seguito potete leggere il loro commento sulla firma:
“Bangers! We are proud to announce that we’ve joined forces with the Austrian metal fanatics at Napalm Records! The deal is done, signed and sealed in blood! The new album will be unleashed this year, bringing you an overdose of skull splitting METAL! Together we will take the world by storm! Be prepared – we will strike!”