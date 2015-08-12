     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Band
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/04/23
GOSFORTH
Scourge of Dark Dominion

05/05/23
ARIDUS
High Desert Black Metal

05/05/23
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY
1901 | The First Mother

05/05/23
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
Bloodlines

05/05/23
DAVE LOMBARDO
Rites of Percussion

05/05/23
LUMSK
Fremmede Toner

05/05/23
SAVAGE GRACE
Sign Of The Cross

05/05/23
BURNING WITCHES
The Dark Tower

05/05/23
UNEARTH
The Wretched; The Ruinous:

05/05/23
TEETH
A Biblical Worship of Violence (EP)

CONCERTI

29/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
AUDITORIUM CONCILIAZIONE - ROMA

29/04/23
TIVOLI METAL FEST
DISSESTO CULT - Tivoli (RM)

30/04/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO VERSI - FIRENZE

30/04/23
WRF FEST
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

02/05/23
JOE SATRIANI
TEATRO EUROPAUDITORIUM - BOLOGNA

03/05/23
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + FANGE + SYK + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/05/23
THE LAST INTERNATIONALE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/05/23
OZZY OSBOURNE + JUDAS PRIEST (CANCELLATO)
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)

12/05/23
W.A.S.P.
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

13/05/23
W.A.S.P.
HALL - PADOVA
KNIFE: firmano con Napalm Records
28/04/2023 - 18:34 (45 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
28/04/2023 - 18:34
KNIFE: firmano con Napalm Records
13/11/2022 - 10:22
ROYAL THUNDER: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''The Knife''
21/09/2022 - 10:45
AUTOPSY: ascolta ''Knife Slice Axe Chop'' dal nuovo album ''Morbidity Triumphant''
28/02/2022 - 18:39
SLAEGT: pubblicato il video di ''Kiss From a Knife''
19/08/2020 - 22:01
SILVER KNIFE: disponibile in streaming il disco d'esordio
27/07/2020 - 21:05
SILVER KNIFE: previsto per agosto il debutto discografico, ascolta il singolo ''This Numinous Look''
11/07/2019 - 00:00
NIGHTSTALKER: il videoclip di ''Sweet Knife'' da ''Great Hallucinations''
18/12/2016 - 23:19
DARKEST HOUR: disponibile il brano 'Knife In The Safe Room'
16/02/2016 - 21:38
KNIFEWORLD: ad aprile il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un teaser
12/08/2015 - 11:39
ADVERSARIAL: il nuovo album 'Death, Endless Nothing and the Black Knife of Nihilism' in streaming
ULTIME NOTIZIE
28/04/2023 - 18:31
WALK WITH TITANS: pubblicano il video di ''Herakles''
28/04/2023 - 18:15
KIKIMORA: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco ''I Am Eternity''
28/04/2023 - 18:07
VIRGIN STEELE: previsto per giugno il nuovo album ''The Passion of Dyonisus''
28/04/2023 - 17:46
ROADWOLF: ecco il lyric video di ''Supernatural''
28/04/2023 - 16:30
ELVENKING: guarda la clip di ''Herdchant'' dal nuovo album
28/04/2023 - 16:25
CRADLE OF FILTH: ascolta la nuova ''Demon Prince Regent''
28/04/2023 - 14:06
REASONS BEHIND: ''I3'' è il secondo singolo da ''Architecture of an Ego''
28/04/2023 - 10:23
THE OBSESSED: i primi dettagli del quinto album ''Gilded Sorrow''
28/04/2023 - 10:10
THERION: firmano con Napalm Records
27/04/2023 - 22:11
DODY SINAGRA: uscito il nuovo singolo ''Losing Control''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     