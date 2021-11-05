BORIS: in arrivo ''Bright New Disease'', nuovo disco collaborativo coi Uniform

|
I giapponesi Boris pubblicheranno il nuovo album Bright New DIsease il 16 giugno 2023 tramite Sacred Bones Records. Si tratta di una collaborazione con il progetto industrial Uniform.
Qui di seguito la presentazione del disco:
Bright New Disease is the Boris & Uniform collaborative album. Written and recorded in the darkest days of the pandemic, it is the sound of frustration, but one founded on resilience.
Boris and Uniform might have seemed like a strange pairing when they teamed up for a US tour back in 2019. Sure, both bands harness the power of big, blown-out riffs, but Boris’s rock heroics, lysergic sprawl, and monolithic sludge summon a different energy than Uniform’s mechanized bombardments and frenzied assaults. However, when Boris invited Uniform to team up on a reimagined version of their classic “Akuma no Uta” as a part of their encore, there was an obvious chemistry between the artists. The idea of a collaborative album came up, and the bands spent the next year swapping song ideas and recordings from their homebase studios until Boris and Uniform had an album that captured the fearless exploration and unbridled power of their live performances. Sacred Bones Records is proud to present the Boris & Uniform collaborative album Bright New Disease on June 16, 2023.
“On tour, we learned more about the depth of their musicality, which we felt was compatible with our own expression,” Boris’s Atsuo and Takeshi say of their tourmates. “They are a band that can be described in many ways—punk, metal, industrial—but they truly excel because they are not locked into any style. They are always experimenting and innovating.” The feeling was mutual. “Uniform have been longtime fans and admirers of Boris. Supporting them on tour was a dream come true,” says Uniform vocalist/electronics wrangler Michael Berdan. Guitarist and producer Ben Greenberg was equally excited by the opportunity to team up with Boris and shape the recording of Bright New Disease in his studio. “Wata is one of my favorite guitar players ever, so I'm very stoked we got two dueling solo tracks on this record,” Greenberg says, referring to the intertwined guitar leads on “Endless Death Agony.” This isn’t to say there wasn’t also a shared appreciation for certain classics, particularly when it came to Japanese hardcore. “The first time I met Atsuo he was wearing a Gastunk shirt, and Takeshi has schooled me harder on Burning Spirits than any fetishist westerner could ever hope for,” says Berdan.
A lato è disponibile la copertina mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. You Are the Beginning
2. Weaponized Grief
3. No
4. The Look is a Flame
5. The Sinners of Hell
6. Narcotic Shadow
7. A Man from the Earth
8. Endless Death Agony
9. Not Surprised
Inoltre è online il primo estratto YouAre The Beginning.