05/05/23
HAUNT
Golden Arm

05/05/23
TEETH
A Biblical Worship of Violence (EP)

05/05/23
UNEARTH
The Wretched; The Ruinous:

05/05/23
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY
1901 | The First Mother

05/05/23
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT
Dehumanization Protocol

05/05/23
TYGERS OF PAN TANG
Bloodlines

05/05/23
WINGER
Seven

05/05/23
LUMSK
Fremmede Toner

05/05/23
LORD ELEPHANT / OREYEON
Doom Sessions Vol. VIII

05/05/23
SAVAGE GRACE
Sign Of The Cross

CONCERTI

03/05/23
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT + FANGE + SYK + TBA
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

08/05/23
THE LAST INTERNATIONALE + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

12/05/23
OZZY OSBOURNE + JUDAS PRIEST (CANCELLATO)
UNIPOL ARENA - CASALECCHIO DI RENO (BO)

12/05/23
W.A.S.P.
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

13/05/23
W.A.S.P.
HALL - PADOVA

13/05/23
FEUDALESIMO E LIBERTÀ
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\'ADDA (MI)

13/05/23
SCHAMMASCH + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

13/05/23
FIRST IMPACT FEST (day one)
EKIDNA - SAN MARTINO SCUOLE (MO)

14/05/23
ICE NINE KILLS + SKYND
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

14/05/23
BARDOMAGNO
LEGHORN MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL - LIVORNO
BORIS: in arrivo ''Bright New Disease'', nuovo disco collaborativo coi Uniform
02/05/2023 - 15:52 (49 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/05/2023 - 15:52
BORIS: in arrivo ''Bright New Disease'', nuovo disco collaborativo coi Uniform
03/02/2023 - 08:53
BORIS: in Italia per tre concerti
02/12/2022 - 10:05
BORIS: pubblicano a sorpresa il nuovo album ''fade''
05/08/2022 - 09:46
BORIS: guarda il video di ''My Name is Blank''
07/06/2022 - 16:37
BORIS: ''Question 1'' è il nuovo singolo estratto da ''Heavy Rocks''
18/05/2022 - 00:46
BORIS: tornano ad agosto con il nuovo album ''Heavy Rocks''
27/01/2022 - 13:36
IN EXTREMO: è scomparso Boris Pfeiffer
18/01/2022 - 11:43
BORIS: ecco il video di ''Beyond Good and Evil'' dal nuovo album ''W''
30/11/2021 - 19:01
BORIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''W''
05/11/2021 - 11:58
BORIS: pubblicato a sorpresa il nuovo EP ''Reincarnation Rose'', ascolta la titletrack
ULTIME NOTIZIE
03/05/2023 - 00:44
PAUL DI ANNO: primi dettagli del disco d'esordio degli Warhorse
03/05/2023 - 00:36
TRUE WISDOM: la clip del nuovo singolo ''The Voice of Weeping''
03/05/2023 - 00:21
DOG TIRED: i primi dettagli di ''The Red Verse'' e il singolo ''Eyes of the Divine''
03/05/2023 - 00:10
TOM KEIFER: il video ufficiale di ''Untitled''
03/05/2023 - 00:06
THE HIVES: tornano con l’album ''The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons''
02/05/2023 - 16:08
ERDVE: pubblicano il nuovo brano ''Neigti''
02/05/2023 - 15:58
LUPPOLO IN ROCK: dentro Doro, Raven e Dobermann e tutti i dettagli del festival
02/05/2023 - 15:50
GIOBIA: tutto il nuovo ''Acid Disorder'' in streaming
02/05/2023 - 11:53
ROTTEN UK: online il video di ''Decolonization'' dal nuovo album ''Age of Chaos''
02/05/2023 - 11:43
FROZEN LAND: a giugno il nuovo ''Out of the Dark'', ascolta un singolo
 
