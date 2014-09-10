BUSH: a giugno la deluxe edition di ''The Art of Survival'', ascolta ''All Things Must Change''

I Bush
hanno pubblicato il 7 ottobre 2022 il loro ultimo album, The Art of Survival
, di cui a questo link
trovate la recensione.
Tramite l'etichetta BMG
, il gruppo darà alle stampe un'edizione deluxe dell'uscita in data 9 giugno 2023.
La band ha diffuso un nuovo singolo, All Things Must Change
, che potete ascoltare in calce alla notizia.
Ecco la nuova tracklist:01. Heavy is the Ocean
02. Slow Me
03. More Than Machines
04. May Your Love Be Pure
05. Shark Bite
06. Human Sand
07. Kiss Me I'm Dead
08. Identity
09. Creatures of the Fire
10. Judas is a Riot
11. Gunfight
12. 1000 Years
Bonus:
* All Things Must Change
* 1000 Years (Alt. Version) (con Amy Lee degli Evanescence)
* More Than Machines (Live)
* Heavy Is the Ocean (Live)
A lato potete vedere anche la nuova copertina del disco.