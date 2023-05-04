MAX ENIX: i dettagli del nuovo album ''Far from Home''

|
L'artista symphonic metal Max Enix ha firmato un accordo discografico con WormholeDeath Records, per cui darà alle stampe il suo nuovo doppio album Far from Home in data 9 giugno 2023.
Il disco è stato realizzato con il contributo della Budapest Symphony Orchestra, con Vikram Shankar dei Redemption alle tastiere e Xavier Boscher alle chitarre. A completare la formazione troviamo Leo Margarit dei Pain of Salvation alla batteria, Jean-Jacques Moréac dei Misanthrope al basso e per finire Elise Wachbar a spartirsi il microfono con Enix stesso.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
CD 1
1. The End of An Era
2. Tears of Earth
3. City of Mortals
4. Prayer of the Gods
5. In this Forgotten Paradise
6. An Illusional Kiss
7. The Dark and Bright Tunnel
8. The Forsaken Ocean
CD2
9. Childhood Emotions
10. The Broken Face
11. Beyond My Blood
12. Mirrors of Time
13. Angels of the Apocalyptic Storm
14. Far from Home
Beyond My Blood è il primo singolo tratto dall'uscita: