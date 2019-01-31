FATAL VISION: in arrivo a luglio il nuovo album ''Twice'', ecco un brano

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di In My Fantasy, brano dei Fatal Vision tratto dal loro secondo disco, Twice, in arrivo il 21 luglio per la Pride & Joy Music.
Tracklist:
01. Dominoes
02. In My Fantasy
03. Thick As Thieves
04. End Of The Dream
05. Middle Of The Night
06. That Was Then (And This Is Now)
07. Time Has Left Us As Strangers
08. Start Again
09. Ghosts Of Yesterday
10. Welcome To My Nightmare
11. The Last Summer Nicht
12. Tomorrow Never Comes
13. Dont Fall In Love with A Dreamer