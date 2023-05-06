BLACKBRAID: in arrivo a luglio il secondo album, ecco un singolo

|
I black-metaller nativo-americani Blackbraid hanno annunciato per il 7 luglio la pubblicazione, in maniera indipendente, del loro secondo album Blackbraid II.
DI seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Moss Covered Bones on the Altar of the Moon.
Tracklist:
01. Autumnal Hearts Ablaze
02. The Spirit Returns
03. The Wolf That Guides the Hunters Hand
04. Spells of Moon and Earth
05. Moss Covered Bones on the Altar of the Moon
06. A Song of Death on Winds of Dawn
07. Celestial Passage
08. Twilight Hymn of Ancient Blood
09. Sadness and the Passage of Time and Memory
10. A Fine Day to Die (Bathory cover)