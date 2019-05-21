LINGUA IGNOTA: cancellato il tour europeo

|
Il progetto Lingua Ignota ha annunciato l'annullamento del tour europeo comprese le due date italiane previste a Bologna e a Milano il 22 e il 23 maggio.
La motivazione è legata ai problemi di salute che affligono Kristin Hayter.
Qui di seguito il comunicato:
I am devastated that I must cancel my European tour due to intense aggravation of my pre-existing spinal injury. I knew something was off after I performed in Chicago, and the pain got worse over the week. My doctor has advised that flights and extensive travel are not possible for me until I am healed. Spine stuff scares the shit out of me but it is my hope that with rest and physical therapy I will be back to normal in a couple months, so I should be able to see you in London in October. I am so incredibly sorry to all the fans who will be disappointed, to my team who put so much time and energy into making this tour happen, and especially to Midwife @mercury_tracer who was taking time out of her schedule to join me. I am so sorry. Please be kind to each other and be well.
Rimaniamo in attesa di informazioni riguardo i rimborsi per i concerti italiani.