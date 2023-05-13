EDWARD REEKERS: in arrivo il primo album solista ''The Liberty Project''

|
L'artista olandese Edward Reekers ha annunciato per il 4 agosto la pubblicazione, tramite MLG/Music Theories Recordings, del suo primo album solista in 15 anni di carriera intitolato The Liberty Project.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di The Present Day.
Tracklist:
01. Out Of The Past... (Prologue)
02. The Present Day
03. Two Lifetimes
04. The Disease
05. Good Citizens
06. Liberty
07. Patients, Have Patience
08. The Break Up
09. Turn To Us, Learn From Us
10. The Clash Of Belief
11. Money
12. We Live To Die
13. Remember The Fallen, Celebrate Life
14. Onwards And Forwards
15. Never Again
16. As Good As Any Goal
17. ... Into The Future (Epilogue)