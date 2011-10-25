BLACK STONE CHERRY: i dettagli di ''Screamin' at the Sky'' e il nuovo singolo ''Nervous''

I Black Stone Cherry
hanno annunciato per il 29 settembre 2023 un nuovo album in studio, l'ottavo, intitolato Screamin' at the Sky
, in uscita per Mascot Records
.
Il disco - registrato al The Plaza Theater
, teatro costruito nel 1932 nella cittadina statunitense di Glasgow, in Kentucky - sarà il primo in studio con il nuovo bassista Steve Jewell Jr.
.
A sinistra trovate la copertina, mentre qui sotto ecco la tracklist:01. Out of Pocket
02. Screamin' at the Sky
03. Nervous
04. When the Pain Comes
05. Show Me What It Feels Like
06. R.O.A.R.
07. Smile, World
08. The Mess You Made
09. Who Are You Today?
10. Not Afraid
11. Here's to the Hopeless
12. You Can Have It AllKyle Loftus
ha diretto il video di Nervous
, il secondo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione, che potete guardare in calce alla notizia. Il primo singolo, Out of Pocket
, è ascoltabile a questo link
.