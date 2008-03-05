EVILE: dettagli e titletrack del nuovo album ''The Unknown''

|
I thrasher Evile hanno annunciato il loro nuovo album The Unknown, in uscita per Napalm Records in data 14 luglio 2023.
Prodotto da Chris Clancy, il disco della formazione britannica includerà le seguenti tracce:
1. The Unknown
2. The Mask We Wear
3. Monolith
4. When Mortal Coils Shed
5. Sleepless Eyes
6. Out of Sight
7. At Mirror's Speech
8. Reap What You Sow
9. Beginning of the End
10. Balance of Time
In basso potete ascoltare la titletrack del disco, The Unknown, ispirata dalle incertezze che colpirono il frontman OL Drake nel 2017, legate all'esperienza di divenire padre per la prima volta.