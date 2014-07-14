HOUSTON: in arrivo a luglio ''Relaunch III'', ecco ''Live Forever''

|
Gli Houston hanno annunciato per il 14 luglio la pubblicazione, tramite Frontiers Music srl, del loro nuovo album Relaunch III.
Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Live Forever.
Tracklist:
01. Live Forever
02. Slipping Away (Marc Jordan)
03. Power Over Me (Atlantic)
04. Heart Of Stone (Blackjack)
05. She Don’t Come Around (David Pack)
06. Do You Believe
07. She’s Out With A Gun (Van Zant)
08. Modern Day Delilah (Van Stephenson)
09. Sound Of A Breaking Heart (Prophet)
10. Outrageous (Franke & the Knockouts)
11. Running Back (Urgent)
12. Live Forever (Remix)
13. Do You Believe (Remix)