FIFTH ANGEL: in streaming un singolo dal nuovo album

I Fifth Angel hanno annunciato per il 16 giugno la pubblicazione, tramite la Nuclear Blast Records, del loro nuovo album When Angels Kill.
Di seguito potete vedere il video di Resist the Tyrant.
Tracklist:
01. Descent Into Darkness
02. When Angels Kill
03. Resist The Tyrant
04. On Wings Of Steel
05. We Are Immortal
06. Empire Of Hate
07. Run To The Black
08. Seven Angels
09. Blinded And Bleeding
10. Kill The Pain
11. Five Days To Madness
12. Ashes To Ashes
13. The End Of Everything
14. Light The Skies