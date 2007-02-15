KATAKLYSM: i dettagli completi di ''Goliath'' e il singolo ''Bringer of Vengeance''

|
I deathster Kataklysm pubblicheranno il loro quindicesimo album in studio, intitolato Goliath, l'11 agosto 2023 tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
In calce alla notizia potete ascoltare Bringer of Vengeance, primo singolo tratto dal disco.
La produzione dell'opera è stata curata da Jean-François Dagenais, mentre l'artwork di copertina è stato curato da Eliran Kantor.
Ecco la tracklist:
01. Dark Wings of Deception
02. Goliath
03. Die as a King
04. Bringer of Vengeance
05. Combustion
06. From the Land of the Living to the Land of the Dead
07. The Redeemer
08. Heroes to Villains
09. Gravestones & Coffins
10. The Sacrifice for Truth