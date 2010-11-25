CADAVER: titletrack e dettagli del nuovo ‘‘The Age of the Offended’’

|
I norvegesi Cadaver hanno annunciato per il 21 luglio 2023 il loro prossimo album, The Age of the Offended, in uscita tramite Nuclear Blast Records.
La band ha iniziato a lavorare al disco durante la pandemia di COVID-19, tra 2020 e 2021, anni in cui il gruppo ha collaborato con il chitarrista Ronni Le Tekrø e il bassista degli …In Pains Eilert Solstad.
La produzione è stata curata da Adair Daufembach.
Di seguito trovate la tracklist:
1. Sycophants Swing (Intro)
2. Postapocalyptic Grinding
3. Scum of the Earth
4. The Age of the Offended
5. Death Revealed
6. The Shrink
7. Crawl of the Cadaver
8. The Drowning Man
9. The Sicker, The Better
10. Dissolving Chaos
11. Deadly Metal
12. The Craving
13. Freezing Isolation
La titletrack The Age of the Offended è ascoltabile come primo singolo promozionale: