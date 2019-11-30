INDUCTION: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''A Call Beyond''

|
I tedeschi Induction hanno pubblicato, tramite i canali social della Atomic Fire Records, l'audio di A Call Beyond.
Il brano è il loro nuovo singolo che segue di pochi mesi l'uscita del loro disco Born From Fire.
Di seguito potete leggere le dichiarazioni di Tim Kanoa Hansen: “In a way, this song is the thematic follow-up to our fan favourite title ‘Scorched.’ Chaos breaks loose on earth, up is down, right is wrong, light is dark. Ethereal voices call you to follow and fight as well as lead into a new, better world. It’s a call to stand up and to realise the potential paradise we live in, to embrace progress and to resist the tyrants that are in control of the masses.”