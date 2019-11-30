     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La Cover del Singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/06/23
NECROFIER
Burning Shadows in the Southern Night

02/06/23
ATLASES
Between the Day & I

02/06/23
FOO FIGHTERS
But Here We Are

02/06/23
COSMIC BURIAL
Far Away From Home

02/06/23
SAINT KARLOFF
Paleolithic War Crimes

02/06/23
GLORYHAMMER
Return to the Kingdom of Fife

02/06/23
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
Live in Rio

02/06/23
DIETH
To Hell and Back

02/06/23
RANCID
Tomorrow Never Comes

02/06/23
BUCKCHERRY
Vol. 10

CONCERTI

29/05/23
GHOST + DEATH SS + GUESTS
IPPODROMO SNAI SAN SIRO - MILANO

01/06/23
TESTAMENT + FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE + VOIVOD
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL\\\'ADDA (MI)

02/06/23
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL (day 1)
BAY ARENA - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

02/06/23
THUNDERMOTHER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/06/23
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL (day 2)
BAY ARENA - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

03/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
SPAZIO 211 - TORINO

05/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
DONG - RECANATI

06/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
TRENTA FORMICHE - ROMA

07/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
SCUMM - PESCARA

08/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
FERMENTO IN VILLA - BOLOGNA
INDUCTION: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''A Call Beyond''
29/05/2023 - 21:28 (35 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/05/2023 - 21:28
INDUCTION: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''A Call Beyond''
25/11/2022 - 15:26
INDUCTION: ''Embers'' è l'ultimo singolo da ''Born from Fire''
14/11/2022 - 17:13
INDUCTION: disponibile il nuovo singolo ''Go to Hell''
10/10/2022 - 10:00
INDUCTION: la clip ufficiale di ''Queen of Light'' dal nuovo disco in studio
11/09/2022 - 23:55
INDUCTION: i dettagli di ''Born from Fire''
06/02/2022 - 12:58
INDUCTION: disponibile l'inedita ''Sacrifice''
11/01/2022 - 13:29
INDUCTION: svelano la nuova line-up e firmano con Atomic Fire Records
04/05/2020 - 13:22
INDUCTION: si separano dal cantante, dal bassista e dal batterista
29/03/2020 - 20:24
INDUCTION: ecco il video di ''Mirror Make Believe (My Enemy)'' con Kai Hansen
30/11/2019 - 17:25
INDUCTION: online il live video con Kai Hansen
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/05/2023 - 21:35
PAIN: in Italia il prossimo ottobre durante il tour europeo
29/05/2023 - 10:12
ARCHITECTS: il chitarrista Josh Middleton non fa più parte della band
29/05/2023 - 10:07
SIGNS OF THE SWARM: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''Amongst The Low & Empty''
28/05/2023 - 12:18
ELEGANT WEAPONS: ascolta il nuovo singolo ''Horns for a Halo''
28/05/2023 - 12:15
GRETA VAN FLEET: il live video di ''Sacred the Thread''
28/05/2023 - 12:10
CRADLE OF FILTH: in studio per un nuovo album
28/05/2023 - 10:47
JUDAS PRIEST: una data a Milano ad aprile 2024 con Saxon e Phil Campbell
27/05/2023 - 22:14
NITA STRAUSS: online il video di ''The Golden Trail''
27/05/2023 - 21:58
ECLIPSE: annunciato per settembre il nuovo album
27/05/2023 - 21:50
SUPERSONIC REVOLUTION: guarda la clip di ''Heart It on the X''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     