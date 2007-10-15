PRIMAL FEAR: il primo singolo e i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Code Red''

|
I Primal Fear hanno annunciato per il 1° settembre 2023 il loro nuovo album Code Red, in uscita per Atomic Fire Records.
La band, che finora aveva svelato solo i primi dettagli della pubblicazione, ha comunicato ora la tracklist completa, composta dalle seguenti undici canzoni:
01. Another Hero
02. Bring that Noise
03. Deep in the Night
04. Cancel Culture
05. Play a Song
06. The World is on Fire
07. Their Gods Have Failed
08. Steelmelter
09. Raged by Pain
10. Forever
11. Fearless
Il brano d'apertura, Another Hero, è stato scelto come primo singolo promozionale: