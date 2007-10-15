     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell\'album
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del singolo
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/06/23
DIETH
To Hell and Back

02/06/23
MINAS MORGUL
Nebelung

02/06/23
GLORYHAMMER
Return to the Kingdom of Fife

02/06/23
NECROFIER
Burning Shadows in the Southern Night

02/06/23
ORDER OF DECAY
Mortification Rites

02/06/23
BONGZILLA
Dab City

02/06/23
WYTCH HAZEL
IV: Sacrament

02/06/23
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
Live in Rio

02/06/23
ATLASES
Between the Day & I

02/06/23
THANTIFAXATH
Hive Mind Narcosis

CONCERTI

02/06/23
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL (day 1)
BAY ARENA - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

02/06/23
THUNDERMOTHER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/06/23
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL (day 2)
BAY ARENA - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

03/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
SPAZIO 211 - TORINO

05/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
DONG - RECANATI

06/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
TRENTA FORMICHE - ROMA

07/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
SCUMM - PESCARA

08/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
FERMENTO IN VILLA - BOLOGNA

09/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
ROCK IN RIOT - MARTINENGO (BG)

10/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA
PRIMAL FEAR: il primo singolo e i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Code Red''
02/06/2023 - 11:45 (73 letture)

RECENSIONI
70
75
67
70
75
69
68
80
69
ARTICOLI
01/12/2007
Live Report
U.D.O. + PRIMAL FEAR
Alcatraz, Milano, 15/10/2007
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/06/2023 - 11:45
PRIMAL FEAR: il primo singolo e i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Code Red''
10/02/2023 - 17:29
PRIMAL FEAR: i primi dettagli del nuovo ''Code Red'' in arrivo a settembre
30/01/2023 - 08:20
PRIMAL FEAR: in studio per il nuovo disco
25/06/2022 - 00:17
PRIMAL FEAR: a luglio la riedizione di ''Primal Fear'' per i venticinque anni della band
20/08/2021 - 00:58
PRIMAL FEAR: cancellate tutte le date tra 2021 e 2022 per problemi di salute
09/04/2021 - 15:24
PRIMAL FEAR: ecco la clip del loro singolo ''I Will Be Gone''
11/02/2021 - 11:18
PRIMAL FEAR: in Italia a gennaio 2022 per il ''Metal Commando Tour''
12/12/2020 - 11:20
PRIMAL FEAR: ad aprile il nuovo singolo ''I Will Be Gone'', ecco i dettagli
14/08/2020 - 11:17
PRIMAL FEAR: guarda il video di ''The Lost & the Forgotten''
11/08/2020 - 21:03
PRIMAL FEAR: ecco le nuove date per il 2021, uno show al Druso di Bergamo
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/06/2023 - 12:41
FEAR FACTORY: nuovo album nel 2024
02/06/2023 - 12:28
FREEDOM CALL: a luglio il live album ''The M.E.T.A.L. Fest'', ascolta la titletrack
02/06/2023 - 11:56
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta ''noituLOVEr'' dall'edizione deluxe di ''Blood & Glitter''
02/06/2023 - 11:34
MOTORHEAD: il video di ''I Got Mine'' dal nuovo live album
02/06/2023 - 10:37
GELD: diffuso il videoclip di ''Success''
02/06/2023 - 10:35
NECROFIER: tutto il nuovo ''Burning Shadows In The Southern Night'' in streaming
02/06/2023 - 10:32
GLORYHAMMER: ecco il video di ''Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol''
02/06/2023 - 10:29
SYLOSIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''A Sign Of Things To Come''
01/06/2023 - 07:59
GODFLESH: disponibile l'audio di ''Land Lord''
01/06/2023 - 07:56
MASS WORSHIP: guarda il videoclip di ''New Dark Age''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     