     
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del live album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/06/23
DIETH
To Hell and Back

02/06/23
MINAS MORGUL
Nebelung

02/06/23
GLORYHAMMER
Return to the Kingdom of Fife

02/06/23
NECROFIER
Burning Shadows in the Southern Night

02/06/23
ORDER OF DECAY
Mortification Rites

02/06/23
BONGZILLA
Dab City

02/06/23
WYTCH HAZEL
IV: Sacrament

02/06/23
HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES
Live in Rio

02/06/23
ATLASES
Between the Day & I

02/06/23
THANTIFAXATH
Hive Mind Narcosis

CONCERTI

02/06/23
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL (day 1)
BAY ARENA - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

02/06/23
THUNDERMOTHER + GUESTS
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

03/06/23
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL (day 2)
BAY ARENA - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

03/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
SPAZIO 211 - TORINO

05/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
DONG - RECANATI

06/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
TRENTA FORMICHE - ROMA

07/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
SCUMM - PESCARA

08/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
FERMENTO IN VILLA - BOLOGNA

09/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
ROCK IN RIOT - MARTINENGO (BG)

10/06/23
UNSANE + VISCERA///
CS BOCCIODROMO - VICENZA
FREEDOM CALL: a luglio il live album ''The M.E.T.A.L. Fest'', ascolta la titletrack
02/06/2023 - 12:28 (77 letture)

RECENSIONI
85
80
79
72
75
68
68
75
ARTICOLI
07/06/2015
Intervista
FREEDOM CALL
Respiriamo senza vivere
17/05/2015
Live Report
SONATA ARCTICA + FREEDOM CALL + TWILIGHT FORCE
Estragon, Bologna - 11/05/15
05/01/2013
Intervista
FREEDOM CALL
Siamo una band divertente!
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/06/2023 - 12:28
FREEDOM CALL: a luglio il live album ''The M.E.T.A.L. Fest'', ascolta la titletrack
28/09/2022 - 11:23
CHRIS BAY: il cantante dei Freedom Call in Italia per due date
08/08/2020 - 16:06
PRIMAL FEAR: annullato il concerto di settembre con i Freedom Call
26/05/2020 - 18:31
FREEDOM CALL: concerto streaming di beneficienza venerdì 29 maggio
26/10/2019 - 10:07
PRIMAL FEAR: a dicembre tre ristampe in vinile, tour europeo nel 2020 coi Freedom Call
16/08/2019 - 11:25
FREEDOM CALL: ascolta la nuova ''Spirit Of Daedalus''
19/07/2019 - 11:19
FREEDOM CALL: disponibile il video della titletrack del nuovo album
21/06/2019 - 11:55
FREEDOM CALL: online il video di ''111''
19/06/2019 - 22:58
FREEDOM CALL: svelata la copertina del prossimo disco
09/05/2019 - 11:25
FREEDOM CALL: annunciata la data del nuovo album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/06/2023 - 12:41
FEAR FACTORY: nuovo album nel 2024
02/06/2023 - 11:56
LORD OF THE LOST: ascolta ''noituLOVEr'' dall'edizione deluxe di ''Blood & Glitter''
02/06/2023 - 11:45
PRIMAL FEAR: il primo singolo e i dettagli completi del nuovo ''Code Red''
02/06/2023 - 11:34
MOTORHEAD: il video di ''I Got Mine'' dal nuovo live album
02/06/2023 - 10:37
GELD: diffuso il videoclip di ''Success''
02/06/2023 - 10:35
NECROFIER: tutto il nuovo ''Burning Shadows In The Southern Night'' in streaming
02/06/2023 - 10:32
GLORYHAMMER: ecco il video di ''Wasteland Warrior Hoots Patrol''
02/06/2023 - 10:29
SYLOSIS: dettagli e singolo del nuovo album ''A Sign Of Things To Come''
01/06/2023 - 07:59
GODFLESH: disponibile l'audio di ''Land Lord''
01/06/2023 - 07:56
MASS WORSHIP: guarda il videoclip di ''New Dark Age''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     