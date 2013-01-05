FREEDOM CALL: a luglio il live album ''The M.E.T.A.L. Fest'', ascolta la titletrack

|
I Freedom Call hanno annunciato il nuovo live album The M.E.T.A.L. Fest, in uscita il 14 luglio 2023 per Steamhammer/SPV Entertainment.
Il disco è stato registrato durante i concerti tenuti dalla band nel settembre 2022 presso le località di Plzeň, in Repubblica Ceca, e Ratisbona, nel Länd tedesco della Baviera.
Di seguito è riportata la tracklist ufficiale dei formati audio; l'album in Blu-Ray non conterrà le tracce contrassegnate da asterisco (*):
01. The M.E.T.A.L. Fest*
02. Intro
03. Union of the Strong
04. Tears of Babylon
05. Spirit of Daedalus
06. Sail Away
07. Metal Invasion
08. M.E.T.A.L.
09. 111 - The Number of Angels
10. The Ace of the Unicorn*
11. Freedom Call
12. Power and Glory
13. Metal is for Everyone
14. Warriors
15. Far Away
16. Land of Light
17. Outro
Il brano d'apertura The M.E.T.A.L. Fest è stato scelto come primo singolo tratto dalla pubblicazione ed è ascoltabile in basso. Il pezzo è una canzone inedita registrata in studio, e per questo anteposta rispetto al resto della tracklist, registrata dal vivo.