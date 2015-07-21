KRASHKARMA: ecco ''Survive the Afterlife'' dal nuovo album

|
Tramite il player sottostante è possibile vedere il video ufficiale di Survive the Afterlife, brano dei Krashkarma tratto dal loro prossimo disco, Falling to Pieces, in uscita il 23 giugno per la ROCKSHOTS Records.
Tracklist:
01. Falling To Pieces
02. 15 Minutes Of Pain
03. Survive The Afterlife
04. Tap Dancing Through Minefields
05. Last Rites
06. Voodoo Devil Drums
07. How God Lost Her Virginity
08. Orphans In Zombieland
09. Shut Up
10. Fireball
11. mONSTERS eXIT tHE hOPELESS
12. Before The World Moved On