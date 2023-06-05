SUNDRESSED: i dettagli del disco omonimo in uscita ad agosto

|
La formazione punk statunitense dei Sundressed pubblicherà l'11 agosto 2023 un disco omonimo tramite Rude Records.
A sinistra potete vedere la copertina, mentre qui sotto è elencata la tracklist:
1. Cry About It (Better Hell)
2. 20 Below (con Glacier Veins)
3. Bad Drugs (con City Mouth)
4. Nothing (con Lady Captain)
5. Shake
6. Fuck It Up (con Have Mercy)
7. There with Me
8. Winner (con You, Me, And Everyone We Know)
9. Expiration Date
10. Anyone Else but You
Qui sotto è possibile ascoltare il singolo There with Me.